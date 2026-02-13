T20 World Cup: Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani shines with four wickets. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs for their second victory in T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe register their second victory over Australia in T20 World Cups.

Brian Bennett hit a half-century to power Zimbabwe to a challenging total.

Opener Brian Bennett smashed a half-century and pacer Blessing Muzarabani bagged four wickets as Zimbabwe caused the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup, outclassing Australia by 23 runs in Colombo, on Friday.

Chasing 170 for victory, Australia were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Bennett struck an unbeaten 64 as Zimbabwe top-order batters fired collectively against a depleted Australia bowling attack to post a challenging 169.



Bennett struck seven fours during his 56-ball knock as he laid the perfect foundation for Zimbabwe, who were well-placed on 125 for one in 15 overs. But Australia's bowlers made a good comeback in the death overs, just conceding 44 runs in the final five overs.



Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl chipped in with 35 each while captain Sikandar Raza remained not out on 25 off 13 balls.



With wickets in hand, Zimbabwe could have pressed the accelerator much earlier and scored more runs but they struggled at the end.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

In the absence of the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pace-bowling attack seemed to be lacking sting initially and the Zimbabwe bowlers capitalised on that, only to fritter in the end.



Adam Zampa was handled very nicely by the Zimbabwean batters, as he remained wicketless for figures of 0/31 from his four overs.

Bennett-Marumani give Zimbabwe good start

The highlight of the Zimbabwe innings, after they were sent in to bat, was the 61-run stand for the opening wicket between Marumani and Bennett off 7.3 overs.



Marumani hit two fours off Ben Dwarshuis in the third over and three boundaries off Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over after a sedate start.



Bennett joined the party with two boundaries in the fifth over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, taking Zimbabwe to a decent 47 for no loss at the end of power play.



Australia got the breakthrough in the eighth over with Marcus Stoinis getting rid of Marumani whose thick edge went straight to Josh Inglis behind the stumps.



Zimbabwe, who moved, to 79 for 1 in 10 overs, at the halfway stage progressed nicely as they added 46 runs in the next five overs, reaching 125 for one at the 15th over mark.



Pacer Marcus Stoinis left the field in the 16th over, holding his hand in pain while trying a return catch of Burl.



Cameron Green completed the unfinished 16th over and it turned to be lucky, with Burl getting out off the last ball.