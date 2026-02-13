HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Varun Chakaravarthy reveals formula for success at T20 World Cup

Varun Chakaravarthy reveals formula for success at T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2026 12:31 IST

x

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy focuses on increased speed and spin to dominate in the T20 World Cup.

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy bagged three wickets for just seven runs from two overs in India's T20 World Cup victory over Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday, February 12. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Varun Chakaravarthy focuses on increasing bowling speed and revolutions to enhance his performance.
  • He emphasizes perfecting existing bowling variations over constantly adding new ones.
  • He highlights the importance of adapting to varying pitch conditions, including low bounce and dew.
  • Chakaravarthy acknowledges the tactical bowling and planning of Namibia's captain and spinner, Gerhard Erasmus.
  • He notes the impact of dew on bowling in the second innings, particularly in defending scores.

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy says he is reaping the rewards of adding more speed and revolutions on the ball.

The world's top-ranked bowler says he constantly pushes for improvement, whether it is adding a new ball or perfecting the existing variations.

"So I have definitely worked on few aspects of my bowling such as speed, speed and more revs. People do work on variations also, but I worked on perfecting my existing balls, so that helped a lot," he said after India's 93-run win over Namibia in a T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

In the past, Chakaravarthy has spoken about how shifting to over-spin from side spin contributed immensely to his stellar success. He has taken 63 wickets in 38 T20Is at an impressive average of 15.19 and frugal economy rate of 7.06.

 

He was too good for the Namibian batters on Thursday night, ending with three wickets in 12 balls. Such is his accuracy that he dismissed opener Louren Steenkamp with a googly off his very first ball of the match.

Chakaravarthy has also worked on his follow through that is allowing him to get more zip off the surface.

Continuous improvement and new deliveries

As someone who is always finding ways to get better, Chakaravarthy said he is regularly working on adding new balls to his lethal armoury.

"That has been my process. I have always had some delivery coming up...It's up to me, if I am courageous enough, I will try it in the next match, but it depends," he said.

"There are few balls which just clicked for me in the matches, and there have been few variations which I have been trying for the last six years which did not come out," he said.

Adapting to pitch conditions

Not that he is complaining as a bowler but Chakaravarthy was surprised to see the behaviour of the pitch in the first two games in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Again, same, if you see the matches that we have played, the bilaterals leading up to this World Cup, they were all very flat. This (Delhi) was definitely a little surprising, even the first match and this wicket also. But we have to adapt ourselves, whatever comes our way.

"Today also, it was keeping a bit low, but I wouldn't say there was a lot of turn, but keeping low," he pointed out.

Chakaravarthy expects the dew to play a big role in Colombo like it did on Thursday night.

"Dew does play a big factor when you are bowling second and if you have to defend, sometimes it will play a big factor. There was a lot of dew today also, but we were able to do well.

"But we are also experienced because we play a lot of IPL, we know how to bowl if the dew comes in," he said ahead of the Pakistan game.

Praise for Namibian tactics

Giving the opposition due credit, Chakaravarthy was impressed with the tactics and variations employed by Namibia captain and spinner Gerhard Erasmus, who bowled round arm at times and also from way behind the stumps, leaving the batters in two minds.

"I would say he bowled very tactically. He was very great and I could see that the way they had planned their bowling, they had worked in and there was a lot of thought behind it.

"If you see the last four overs, their bowling, they had precise plans and they executed them. So, they did come up with good research and plan," added the Indian spinner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'
T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'
T20 World Cup: Varun or Kuldeep? SKY faces spin selection headache
T20 World Cup: Varun or Kuldeep? SKY faces spin selection headache
Hardik Once Again Steps Up To Show His True Value!
Hardik Once Again Steps Up To Show His True Value!
Hardik's military-style training! What's it all about?
Hardik's military-style training! What's it all about?
Why A Super Over Finish Is Brutal & Heartbreaking
Why A Super Over Finish Is Brutal & Heartbreaking

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Fave Love Songs

webstory image 2

9 Mouthwatering Chocolate Recipes For Valentine's Day

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him 'like a younger brother'2:03

Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him 'like a...

At 8000 ft, IAF Chinook executes high-altitude excavator airlift in Arunachal Pradesh0:34

At 8000 ft, IAF Chinook executes high-altitude excavator...

Bhagyashree Looks Stunning in a Gorgeous Saree1:07

Bhagyashree Looks Stunning in a Gorgeous Saree

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO