Rain has turned out to be an unlikely opponent for the teams this T20 World Cup.

The persistent rain in Australia has been a major nuisance. So far, five matches have been washed out.

The net run-rate is going to play a crucial role at this year's tournament.

Both Group 1 encounters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain, but there was no way the fans would let bad weather stop them from having some fun.