News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Zimbabwe edged Pakistan in thriller

How Zimbabwe edged Pakistan in thriller

October 27, 2022 21:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Team mates get around Bradley Evans of Zimbabwe after winning the match against Pakistan. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

All-rounder Sikandar Raza sensationally picked up 3-25 against Pakistan on Thursday as Zimbabwe prevailed by one run in a final-ball thriller to register their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup.

 

Floored by an extraordinary last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday, Pakistan find their tournament in tatters after, having restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130-8 at Perth Stadium, reaching just 129-8 in reply.

Fresh off a horror last over against India that cost his side the match, Mohammed Nawaz's nightmare tournament continued when he was caught for 22 off the penultimate ball of the match off the bowling of Brad Evans (2-25), who had an 11-run cushion in the last over.

Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Sikandar Raza celebrates the wicket of Shan Masood. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Pakistan's chase got off to a rocky start, squeezed at 36-3 in the eighth over with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, back in the dugout for 14 having chopped a delivery from two-metre tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) on to his stumps.

It was left to Shaan Masood to steady the ship with a composed 44, regularly exploiting the large outfield to run twos.

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Bradley Evans and Sikandar Raza celebrate the wicket of Babar Azam. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

But Raza further pegged back the Asian side with his off-spin, having Masood stumped off a wide.

After losing the toss earlier, Pakistan's much-vaunted pace attack bowled too full in the powerplay overs, conceding 47 runs, although quick wickets to dismiss the Zimbabwe openers kept the rate in check.

Signalling a return to form after scoring one in his side's washout against South Africa on Monday, all-rounder Sean Williams (31) found the boundary three times and looked set to accelerate with the score at 95-3 and six overs remaining.

Spinner Shadab Khan (3-23) clean-bowled the left-hander before he had the chance though, triggering a collapse in which four wickets fell in six deliveries with no runs added.

Late runs from Evans (19 off 15 balls) gave the African side the lift they ultimately needed to move to third position in Group Two.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India top-order fire in unison to rout Netherlands
India top-order fire in unison to rout Netherlands
SKY leaves behind Pak batter to achieve amazing feat
SKY leaves behind Pak batter to achieve amazing feat
T20 WC: SKY, Kohli sizzle as India thrash Netherlands
T20 WC: SKY, Kohli sizzle as India thrash Netherlands
Modi speaks to Sunak, both agree to conclude FTA
Modi speaks to Sunak, both agree to conclude FTA
Report info on accounts of 10 terrorists: RBI to banks
Report info on accounts of 10 terrorists: RBI to banks
Azam gets 3-year jail, faces disqualification as MLA
Azam gets 3-year jail, faces disqualification as MLA
T20 WC: Big upset! Zimbabwe STUN Pakistan
T20 WC: Big upset! Zimbabwe STUN Pakistan

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 WC: Big upset! Zimbabwe STUN Pakistan

T20 WC: Big upset! Zimbabwe STUN Pakistan

SKY Shines Bright At SCG!

SKY Shines Bright At SCG!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances