Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pakistan

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten reportedly blasted the team's lack of cohesion. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's T20 World Cup flop continues to cast a long shadow. Out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad has thrown fresh fuel on the flames of discontent.

Following leaked comments from head coach Gary Kirsten criticising a lack of team unity and fitness, Shehzad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to take 'strict actions' against the players involved.

Pakistan's disappointing group stage exit, which included losses to India and debutants USA, has sparked widespread criticism.

Kirsten reportedly blasted the team's lack of cohesion, stating, 'There's no unity... They aren't supporting each other.'

Reports also suggest Kirsten expressed dissatisfaction with the players' fitness and skill level.

Shehzad, echoing these concerns, called for a 'crackdown' on the current squad. He believes 'punishing the players involved' is necessary to set an example for future generations. This aligns with his previous calls for the PCB to remove senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.