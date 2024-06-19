News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pakistan

Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 19, 2024 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gary Kirsten

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten reportedly blasted the team's lack of cohesion. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's T20 World Cup flop continues to cast a long shadow. Out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad has thrown fresh fuel on the flames of discontent.

Following leaked comments from head coach Gary Kirsten criticising a lack of team unity and fitness, Shehzad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to take 'strict actions' against the players involved.

Pakistan's disappointing group stage exit, which included losses to India and debutants USA, has sparked widespread criticism.

Kirsten reportedly blasted the team's lack of cohesion, stating, 'There's no unity... They aren't supporting each other.'

Reports also suggest Kirsten expressed dissatisfaction with the players' fitness and skill level.

 

PCB

Shehzad, echoing these concerns, called for a 'crackdown' on the current squad. He believes 'punishing the players involved' is necessary to set an example for future generations. This aligns with his previous calls for the PCB to remove senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid
SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid
India 'Keen To Do Something Special'
India 'Keen To Do Something Special'
'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle
'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle
A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend
A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with Modi
Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with Modi
Paris Olympics Will Be HOT!
Paris Olympics Will Be HOT!

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'No unity, worst I've ever seen': Kirsten slams Pak

'No unity, worst I've ever seen': Kirsten slams Pak

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Bhajji to Kirsten

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Bhajji to Kirsten

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances