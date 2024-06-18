'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle

IMAGE: A screen grab of Haris Rauf arguing with a fan in Florida in a video that has gone viral. Photograph: X

An undated video of Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf getting into a heated argument with a fan in the USA has surfaced on social media.

The video that has been doing the rounds of X all of Tuesday shows Rauf taking a stroll with his wife when he suddenly moves across to confront the fan. His wife tried to calm him but without success as the cricketer continued arguing with the man.

What the man said to Rauf is inaudible but it seemed like abuse that triggered the Pakistani cricketer. In one part of the video, Rauf is heard saying, 'Indian hoga' but the man retorts, 'Pakistani hoon.'

Reacting to the video that went viral, Rauf posted on X: 'As public figures we are entitled to receive all kinds of feedback. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent or family. I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect to people and their families, irrespective of their professions.'

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali came in Rauf's support and posted on X: 'I've seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf14 and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful.

'Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the game. We all want Pakistan cricket to rise, love you all.'

Pakistan players have been at the receiving end of some harsh criticism after the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan fell to the tournament's biggest upset when the United States, a tier-two member of the game, beat the 2009 champions via a Super Over. Defeat by arch-rivals India then left Babar Azam's side with a mountain to climb to advance.

India and the US bagged the two Super Eight slots from Group A while Pakistan finished third after Sunday's laboured three wicket victory against Ireland.