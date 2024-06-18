News
Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 18, 2024 14:03 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan players exchange Eid greetings. Photograph: PCB/X
 

The Pakistan cricket team celebrated Eid al-Adha in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, after their group stage exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

PCB

According to a tweet posted on Monday, Coach Gary Kirsten is believed to have noted that he has never encountered such groupism in any team he has coached as he discovered in the Pakistan team.

It is often speculated that the Pakistan team has two factions -- one supporting Skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is loyal to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board posted photographs on social media, showing Babar hugging Shaheen after Eid prayers in Florida.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan led the prayers, followed by an exchange of Eid greetings and a group photograph among the players.

PCB

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan also extended Eid wishes to the world.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

Afghanistan kick off their Super 8 fixtures with a tricky match against India in Barbados on Thursday, June 20 (8 pm IST) in what looms as a crucial fixture for their chances to make it to the semis.

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

