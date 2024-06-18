Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

IMAGE: Pakistan players exchange Eid greetings. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan cricket team celebrated Eid al-Adha in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, after their group stage exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

According to a tweet posted on Monday, Coach Gary Kirsten is believed to have noted that he has never encountered such groupism in any team he has coached as he discovered in the Pakistan team.

It is often speculated that the Pakistan team has two factions -- one supporting Skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is loyal to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board posted photographs on social media, showing Babar hugging Shaheen after Eid prayers in Florida.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan led the prayers, followed by an exchange of Eid greetings and a group photograph among the players.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan also extended Eid wishes to the world.

Video: Kind Courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

Afghanistan kick off their Super 8 fixtures with a tricky match against India in Barbados on Thursday, June 20 (8 pm IST) in what looms as a crucial fixture for their chances to make it to the semis.