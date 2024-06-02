News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'

'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'

Source: PTI
June 02, 2024 12:50 IST
'It's been a long time that India won an ICC trophy. Hopefully, the boys will do the job.'

Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than "thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us" in the T20 World Cup, as there is no dearth of skills and self-belief in the squad.

India last won a major global tournament when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to title triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, two years after Yuvraj played a starring role in the ODI World Cup triumph at home.

 

India were also the winners of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in which Yuvraj hit six sixes in a Stuart Broad over during a league match against England.

Asked about the absence of silverware in more than a decade, Yuvraj said, "I just feel that we played the World Cup 2007 final and we've been the qualifying semis and I think it's just a matter of time.

"I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and play to their own strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. And that's what I believe in."

An ICC Ambassador for the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj was present at the opening of Fan Park at the Oculus Trade Centre in New York.

The former all-rounder added, "I think that's the reason why we won. We focused on where, how we are good and the things that we need to do rather than thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us. We have the match winners.

"You know, IPL has been a great platform to get ready for the ICC Men's World Cup and I hope it's a better tournament.

"For us, it will be a great moment if India win. It's been a long time that India won an ICC trophy. Hopefully, the boys will do the job."

The USA and the West Indies are jointly hosting the T20 showpiece.

Yuvraj, who had a hand in moulding people like Abhishek Sharma into an explosive batter, said he is not up for full-time coaching job at the moment.

"I would love to do that but with my state players, it gives me time. I can do according to my time. My kids are young. When they get a bit older, I would like to get into a bit more coaching and mentoring. I'm just taking my time."

Speaking about the favourites to make the final, he said, "I'm hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan 3, and no Australians (laughs)."

And one player to he's looking forward to watch?

"I would say Rishabh Pant. I am looking forward to the return of Rishabh, he is coming back from a massive injury.

"And leading run-getter seems like Virat Kohli; he's had a very good IPL."

Yuvraj is also certain that his record of six sixes in an over will not be matched in this World Cup.

"I think it's very much possible, but I don't think it's happening in this tournament."

Source: PTI
