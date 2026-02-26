Suryakumar Yadav touches new milestone

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav crossed 4,000 international runs during the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, continuing his stellar run in the shortest format.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is India's second-highest run getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

In 148 international appearances, Suryakumar has amassed 4,024 runs in 140 innings at an average of 34.10 and an overall strike rate of 146.80. His tally includes four centuries and 29 half-centuries, with a highest score of 117.

The bulk of his runs have come in T20Is, having made 3,243 runs in 110 matches and 104 innings at an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 163.37, with four centuries and 25 fifties and a best score of 117. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in the format.

His ODI numbers are not very flattering -- he has scored 773 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings at an average of 25.76, with a strike rate of 105.02, with four fifties and a best score of 72*. His solitary Test match and innings saw him score just eight runs.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he is India's second-highest run-getter with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 138.31, with a half-century (an unbeaten 84) against the USA.