Markram: 'No Step Is Easy' as SA Close In on Semis

Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 82 and a 95-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock powered South Africa to a nine-wicket win over West Indies, putting the Proteas on the brink of the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram batted with conviction to lead South Africa's successful chase of 177 in their Super 8 match against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Proteas Men/X

South Africa are on the verge of securing their place in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup after captain Aiden Markram's unbeaten knock of 82 led them to a commanding nine-wicket win over West Indies on Thursday.

Key Points Aiden Markram said “opening is a responsibility” and highlighted adapting to the tacky Ahmedabad pitch conditions.

He admitted yorkers and change of pace did not work later in the innings as the surface improved for batting.

South Africa finished at 177/1 in 16.1 overs, sealing victory with 23 balls to spare and moving to the top of Group One with four points.

Markram and Quinton de Kock's (47 off 24 balls) 95-run opening partnership helped South Africa chase down a target of 177 with 23 balls to spare, going to the top of Group One in the Super Eights with four points, having also beaten defending champions India on Sunday.

Markram completed his half-century in 27 balls, and Ryan Rickelton hit Chase for three sixes within four balls to get his team to 155-1 in 14 overs.

Markram, who hit four sixes and seven fours to score 82 from 46 balls, ended his player-of-the-match innings as he began, with a boundary to bring up the winning runs, as South Africa reached 177-1 in 16.1 overs.

West Indies, who beat Zimbabwe in their previous game, will face India on Sunday in a battle to reach the semi-finals, after the tournament hosts take on Zimbabwe later on Thursday.

"Whether I'm captain or not, opening is a responsibility... we try to make sure the team gets off to a good start especially on wickets like this and hope to continue this," Markram said.

'I thought we bowled quite well'

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball with a three-wicket haul. Photograph: Kind courtesy Proteas Men/X



Put in to bat first in Ahmedabad, West Indies were struggling at 43-4 in four overs, as Kagiso Rabada (2-22) dismissed Shai Hope (16) and Shimron Hetmyer (2) before Lungi Ngidi got Brandon King (21 off 11 balls) caught by keeper De Kock and Roston Chase nicked it onto his own leg stump.

Ngidi (3-30) also dismissed Rovman Powell, and in the 11th over Matthew Forde was caught trying to hit Corbin Bosch (2-31) down deep backward square, with the two-time champions looking close to a collapse at 83-7.

But Jason Holder (49) partnered with Romario Shepherd, adding 89 runs for the eighth wicket to give West Indies a fighting chance. Unbeaten Shepherd scored 52 from 37 balls, helping West Indies post 176-8.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Markram said, "I thought we actually bowled quite nicely. A team like West Indies will take the game to you. Thought the pitch was tacky and stopy. With the early nip, wanted to keep the ball up. Steep bounce came from the tackiness. Fortunately ended up on the right side of the toss."

Rickelton has made No 3 his own, says Markram

The Proteas captain said as they bowled, the Ahmedabad pitch kept getting "better and better" to bat on and admitted that going for yorkers and a change of pace later while bowling did not work.

He also hailed left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who played an important knock, for "making the number three spot his own."

At number three, Rickelton has played 11 innings and scored 357 runs at an average of 44.62, with a strike rate of 164.51 and two fifties.

"No step in this competition is easy. Hopefully, we get through (to the semifinals). Will be great, do not think too far ahead, but boys have got used to the conditions here (at Ahmedabad)," he concluded.