'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan backs beleaguered opener

Sanju Samson's quickfire 24 off 15 gave India a flying start against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, drawing mixed reactions from fans and praise from Irfan Pathan.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit one four and 2 sixes during his 15-ball stay at the crease against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Sanju Samson batted with his signature timing and flair but was dismissed for 24 off 15 balls in the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Invited to bat by Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza, India sent Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma to open the batting.

Key Points Despite another early dismissal after a promising start, Samson provided India with their highest opening partnership of the tournament.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan defended Samson, saying, “He did his job,” highlighting India’s previously low first-wicket average in the tournament.

Some fans criticised team management, calling Samson a “sacrificial lamb” in the opening role.

Opening for the first time in the tournament, Samson came out all guns blazing, getting off the mark with a six, launching the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum as Richard Ngarava got an early taste of Samson's treatment.

Samson then got a boundary in the over to give India a strong start in the opening over.

He followed it up with another six in the next over, Blessing Murzabani at the receiving end this time.

However, Samson's cameo ended in the fourth over when, attempting to keep the momentum going, he pull the ball hard into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.

Yet again, he was dismissed after a good start, much to the frustration of Indian fans.

'I don’t want Sanju Samson in any future India T20 squad, serial let downer,' wrote on Maddy Ravi.

However he found support from a few quarters, with some even criticising the team management for making him a 'sacrificial lamb'.

'Sanju Samson is a good sacrificial lamb to give time for the openers to stabilise,' a popular handle, Gabbar Singh wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Samson: 'Sanju Samson did his job.

'India’s first-wicket average this World Cup was just around 7. Lowest among all teams. Today, Sanju Samson played exactly the way the team needed and helped put up India’s highest opening partnership of this World Cup. He did the job,' Pathan tweeted.