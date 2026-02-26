T20 World Cup Super 8s: Shepherd, Holder guide Windies to 176 vs South Africa

Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder's remarkable partnership propelled West Indies to a competitive total against South Africa.

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd blasted a 37-ball unbeaten 52 to revive the West Indies innings in their Super 8 clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points South Africa's pace attack initially dominated, reducing West Indies to 83 for seven in a Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup.

Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder forged a crucial 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket, rescuing the West Indies.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were instrumental in South Africa's early success, exploiting the hard length to trouble the West Indies batters.

South Africa pacers ran through the West Indies' batting line-up before a stirring lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight in their T20 World Cup clash, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

From the high of posting one of the highest totals in the tournament's history in their previous outing, West Indies were in for a rude shock as Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30) exploited the hard length to reduce the big-hitting line-up to 83 for seven.

Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) stitched together a record 89-run stand for the eighth wicket to prevent a complete collapse of the innings.

Opting to bowl, South Africa opened with spinner Keshav Maharaj but Shai Hope (16 off 6) showed early intent, launching him for two sixes and a four. At the other end, Brandon King (21 off 11) threw his bat around against Marco Jansen, collecting quick boundaries as the Caribbean side raced to 29 in just over two overs.

IMAGE: Jason Holder's 31-ball 49 contained four boundaries and three sixes. Photograph: ICC/X

Rabada, however, brought the Proteas back into the contest by having Hope caught behind as the skipper fished outside off stump. It could have been two in two but Shimron Hetmyer (2) was dropped at mid-on by Corbin Bosch, but the reprieve proved brief. However, Rabada sent back the left-hander three balls later when he miscued a pull.

South Africa pacers Dominate

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the South African bowlers, claiming 3/30 in his four overs. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

The in-form Ngidi then struck a double blow in the fourth over. After being hit for two consecutive fours by King, he had the opener caught behind and two balls later rattled Roston Chase's (2) stumps. In the space of 10 deliveries, West Indies had lost four wickets and were 44 for four after four overs.

Sherfane Rutherford (12) briefly counterattacked, smashing Bosch for a towering six over midwicket, but perished next ball, top-edging to Quinton de Kock.

Ngidi's third wicket -- Rovman Powell (9) -- left West Indies tottering at 71 for six, while Matthew Forde (11) became Bosch's second victim soon after a six.

A resilient partnership

Just when a collapse seemed inevitable, Holder and Romario (52 not out off 37) came to the rescue of the side.

Holder, who hammered 22 runs in a Jansen over towards the end, fell to a run-out off the penultimate ball, but Shepherd ensured West Indies finished strongly, giving their bowlers something to defend.