IPL 2024 saw countless records falling by the wayside!



A lot of the big names smashed their way to the top, while quite a few young players also left their mark with some sizzling performances.



But IPL 2024 also witnessed quite a few big names falling by the wayside as they struggled to live up to their top billing.



A look at the top 10 flops of IPL 2024:





Glenn Maxwell

Retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 11 crore

Maxwell was the biggest flop of IPL 2024. The Australian all-rounder could not reproduce his magic of the 2023 World Cup as he struggled to produce the runs for RCB.

Maxwell managed just 52 runs from 10 innings, which included only two scores in double digits, while he fell for ducks four times in the season.



Maxwell missed a couple of games citing mental and physical fatigue mid-IPL but even that could not get his batting back on track.



His most disappointing knock came in the most important game for RCB -- in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals, when he fell for a first ball duck trying to hit Ravichandran Ashwin out of the park even without getting his eye in.



Hardik Pandya

Traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore

Pandya's shock move to Mumbai Indians turned out to be a major flop for both him and the team.



Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain leaving the fans stunned, who booed him throughout the IPL.

He struggled under the pressure of captaining a big team like MI, who finished bottom of the standings with four wins from 14 games.



He also couldn't inspire the team with bat and ball, as he scored 216 runs from 14 games without a fifty, while taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of more than 10.



Liam Livingstone

Retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore

Big hitter Livingstone was a big disappointment for Punjab Kings.



He struggled for runs in IPL 2024, managing just 111 runs in seven games without a single fifty.



Punjab Kings won just one of the seven games in which Livingstone played.



Mayank Agarwal

Retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore

Agarwal endured a nightmare season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.



He failed to adapt to SRH's aggressive approach under new Coach Daniel Vettori.



He scored 64 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 112 and subsequently lost his place in the team.



David Warner

Retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Warner missed most of the IPL with injury but the veteran Australian also struggled with the bat.



The DC opener had a bright start to the tournament with a fifty and 49 in his first three knocks but couldn't do much in his next five innings.



Warner tallied 168 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 134.



Aiden Markram

Retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore

From captaining SRH last season to find himself on the bench, it has been a tough IPL 2024 for Markram.



Markram struggled for consistency with 220 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 124. He failed in the crucial last two games -- in the Eliminator Match against Rajasthan Royals and the final against KKR.



Alzarri Joseph

Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the auction for Rs 11.5 crore

Joseph was in huge demand at the IPL 2024 auction, with as many as four teams involved in a slugfest to buy the West Indian.



Eventually, RCB warded off stiff competition from Lucknow Super Giants to bag Joseph for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore.



But Joseph proved to be one of the worst performers for RCB. He played in the first three games of the season, in which he manged just one wicket at an economy rate of nearly 12 and never got another chance in the rest of the tournament.



Spencer Johnson

Bought by Gujarat Titans at the auction for Rs 10 crore

Johnson came in with a big reputation as Gujarat Titans paid a whopping Rs 10 crore for the fast bowler.



Playing in his first IPL, Johnson made an encouraging start with a vital two wicket burst in the 19th over to bowl GT to victory in their opening game against Mumbai Indians.



But he could not sustain the momentum as he could pick only two wickets from the next four games to finish with five wickets at an economy rate of 9.43



Devdutt Padikkal

Traded from Rajasthan Royals to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore

Padikkal had a forgettable season for his new team.



The left-hander just couldn't get the runs even though he was included despite repeated failures.



Padikkal's highest score in the seven matches that he played was 13, while he fell for under 19 in the other six knocks for poor returns of 38 runs in seven games.



Anrich Nortje

Retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore

Delhi Capitals showed great faith in Nortje as they retained the South African speedster despite him coming into the IPL after a long injury lay-off.



Nortje couldn't live up to his billing. He went for plenty of runs, taking seven wickets in six games at an economy rate of 13.36.



Nortje also entered the record books for bowling the most expensive final over in IPL history when he was hit for 32 runs in the last over against Mumbai Indians with Romario Shepherd hitting him for four sixes and two fours.



Nortje also conceded the most sixes by a bowler in the death overs in IPL 2024, conceding 15 sixes in total between the 16th and 20th over.



