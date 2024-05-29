Team India takes New York by storm

India's cricketers have arrived in the Big Apple, and they're wasting no time getting settled in ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Here's a glimpse into their New York adventures:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are all smiles, enjoying the New York sun. Jadeja shared a picture with the caption, ‘Sun, smiles and NYC.'

‘Beautiful weather in NYC,’ he added in another post.

Rishabh Pant isn't letting jet lag slow him down. He shared a gym video with the determined caption, ‘Jet lag game.’

Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh took a more touristy approach. They visited the iconic Times Square, presumably enjoying some refreshing smoothies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal also reached New York. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

SKY shared a picture on Instagram stories with the playful caption, ‘Straw game really strong.’

It seems Team India is balancing pre-tournament preparations with exploring the vibrant city. Cricket fans are surely looking forward to their matches and hoping they bring the trophy home!