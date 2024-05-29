News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India takes New York by storm

Team India takes New York by storm

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: May 29, 2024 00:29 IST
India's cricketers have arrived in the Big Apple, and they're wasting no time getting settled in ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Here's a glimpse into their New York adventures:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are all smiles, enjoying the New York sun. Jadeja shared a picture with the caption, ‘Sun, smiles and NYC.'

 

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

‘Beautiful weather in NYC,’ he added in another post.

Rishabh Pant isn't letting jet lag slow him down. He shared a gym video with the determined caption, ‘Jet lag game.’

 

Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh took a more touristy approach. They visited the iconic Times Square, presumably enjoying some refreshing smoothies.

Shivam Dube

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal also reached New York. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

SKY shared a picture on Instagram stories with the playful caption, ‘Straw game really strong.’

It seems Team India is balancing pre-tournament preparations with exploring the vibrant city. Cricket fans are surely looking forward to their matches and hoping they bring the trophy home!

REDIFF CRICKET
