WBBL: Mandhana steers Sydney Thunder to win; Shafali fails

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 14, 2021 16:38 IST
IMAGE: Sydney Thunder's Smriti Mandhana hits out during the Women's Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, in Mackay, Australia, on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

India's limited overs vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed a 39-ball 45 to power defending champions Sydney Thunder to a six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash league in Mackay on Sunday.

 

Mandhana, who opens the innings for India, slammed six fours to top-score for her side. She stitched a match-winning 53-run partnership with Corinne Hall (19).

The stylish southpaw was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved half century as she was dismissed by pacer Stella Campbell in the 15th over.

Mandhana's compatriot all-rounder Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on four as she hit the winning runs in Thunder's successful run chase against Sixers with 28 balls to spare.

India's left-arm spinner Radha Yadav injured herself while diving to make a save near the boundary and hence did not bowl.

Opting to bat, the Sixers were off to a wobbly start as both the openers fell within the first six overs.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma of Sydney Sixers was run out for eight. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

India's Shafali Verma (8 off 14) endured a disappointing day as the youngster was run-out courtesy a direct hit from India teammate Deepti, while her opening partner star Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy (7 off 16) fell to English quick Issy Wong.

Skipper Ellyse Perry then laboured to run-a-ball 40 with Nicole Bolton (19) while  Angela Reakes (16) provided valuable contributions as the Sixers were restricted to 94/6 in their 20 overs.

Deepti bowled an economical spell, registering figures of 0/19 in her four overs but she went wicketless. The all-rounder played a vital role in the dismissal of the dangerous opening duo of Shafali and Healy.

While she effected Shafali's run-out, Deepti also caught Healy at square-leg off Wong.

In another match, veteran Indian spinner Poonam Yadav had a decent outing with the ball. She gave away 19 runs in 3.2 overs, as her team Brisbane Heat lost to Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets.

