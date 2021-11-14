News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Don't change your expectations from me'

'Don't change your expectations from me'

Source: ANI
November 14, 2021 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan's five-wicket defeat against the Australia. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali on Friday issued a statement for the first time since the Men in Green's semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia.

Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan's five-wicket defeat against the Aussies. In the penultimate over of the match which later turned out to be the final over, Ali dropped the catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then smashed three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team.

Ali took to Twitter and wrote: "I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger so Alhumudilah. Thank you for all the messages."

In the second semi-final, when David Warner and Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed a distanced dream but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs.

Stoinis started the comeback as he went after Rauf, but it was Wade who did the most damage with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Australia will now play New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When Wade thought this could be his last opportunity
When Wade thought this could be his last opportunity
T20 World Cup: Rizwan volunteered to play in semis
T20 World Cup: Rizwan volunteered to play in semis
Pakistan PM Khan leads praise after team's WC loss
Pakistan PM Khan leads praise after team's WC loss
WTA Finals PIX: Badosa moves into semis
WTA Finals PIX: Badosa moves into semis
Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Maha: Police
Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Maha: Police
Mitchell replaces injured Conway for India series
Mitchell replaces injured Conway for India series
Delhi's air improves to 'very poor' from 'severe'
Delhi's air improves to 'very poor' from 'severe'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder

Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder

How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line

How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances