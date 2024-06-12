News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah, Parsons Swap Skills

Bumrah, Parsons Swap Skills

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 12, 2024 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy NFL/Instagram

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah met NFL superstar Micah Parsons in New York City.

The two athletes exchanged jerseys but this wasn't just a fan meet-up -- the two sporting giants dabbled in each other's worlds.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah, known for his lethal yorkers, took Parsons under his wing, offering a crash course in batting and bowling techniques.

Jasprit Bumrah

Parsons, a defensive force for the Dallas Cowboys, wasn't about to be outdone. He schooled Bumrah in the complexities of American Football.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Internet erupted with fan excitement, hailing this unexpected crossover. After all, who wouldn't want to see Bumrah unleash a searing yorker or Parsons showcase his tackling prowess on the cricket pitch?

Jasprit Bumrah

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Recharges Before USA Game
Rohit Recharges Before USA Game
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Manisha Koirala Plans To 'Vamoose'
Manisha Koirala Plans To 'Vamoose'
Rizwan equals Rohit's record of most T20i 50s
Rizwan equals Rohit's record of most T20i 50s
'Who Is In Charge In Manipur?'
'Who Is In Charge In Manipur?'
Mitchell hails Zampa as 'key player' for AUS
Mitchell hails Zampa as 'key player' for AUS

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

Who Is Jay Shah Meeting?

Who Is Jay Shah Meeting?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances