Bumrah, Parsons Swap Skills

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah met NFL superstar Micah Parsons in New York City.

The two athletes exchanged jerseys but this wasn't just a fan meet-up -- the two sporting giants dabbled in each other's worlds.

Bumrah, known for his lethal yorkers, took Parsons under his wing, offering a crash course in batting and bowling techniques.

Parsons, a defensive force for the Dallas Cowboys, wasn't about to be outdone. He schooled Bumrah in the complexities of American Football.

The Internet erupted with fan excitement, hailing this unexpected crossover. After all, who wouldn't want to see Bumrah unleash a searing yorker or Parsons showcase his tackling prowess on the cricket pitch?