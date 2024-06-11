Who Is Jay Shah Meeting?

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took a step towards a potential global sporting collaboration.

BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York. This meeting marks the first interaction between the heads of the world's two most popular sporting leagues: The IPL and the American football league, the NFL.

The IPL and NFL are giants in their respective sports, both captivating audiences worldwide.

The NFL's Super Bowl is a yearly phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers and featuring iconic half-time performances.

This introductory meeting wasn't just about pleasantries; it focused on sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and exploring ways to elevate fan engagement and experiences for both cricket and American football enthusiasts.

Shah presented Goodell with India's T20 World Cup jersey while Goodell offered Shah a prestigious NFL game ball, nicknamed 'The Duke', and a custom football helmet with the BCCI logo.