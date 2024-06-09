News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 09, 2024 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SEE: India all set for Pakistan face-off. VIDEO: BCCI/X

India are ready for the mother of all battles and BCCI posted a video of the Indian team in the nets ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday.

'It's Match-Day! Excitement Levels up #TeamIndia is READY!' BCCI captioned a video posted on their X handle.

The video ran along captain Rohit Sharma's words in the background.

'Playing good cricket holds the key. As long as you think you make decisions based on what you see in front of you, you're giving yourself the best chance of having success,' Rohit's message rang.

 

India will hope to further improve their ICC World Cup record against Pakistan when they face off at the newly built 34,000-seat Nassau county stadium in New York.

India won their first match against Ireland on Wednesday and Pakistan are looking to log their first points after their stunning loss to USA on Friday.

Rohit Sharma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India'
'Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India'
SEE: New York Ready For THE MATCH
SEE: New York Ready For THE MATCH
Harbhajan picks 'game changer' for India in T20 WC
Harbhajan picks 'game changer' for India in T20 WC
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers
Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit

Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances