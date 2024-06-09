SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

SEE: India all set for Pakistan face-off. VIDEO: BCCI/X

India are ready for the mother of all battles and BCCI posted a video of the Indian team in the nets ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday.

'It's Match-Day! Excitement Levels up #TeamIndia is READY!' BCCI captioned a video posted on their X handle.

The video ran along captain Rohit Sharma's words in the background.

'Playing good cricket holds the key. As long as you think you make decisions based on what you see in front of you, you're giving yourself the best chance of having success,' Rohit's message rang.

India will hope to further improve their ICC World Cup record against Pakistan when they face off at the newly built 34,000-seat Nassau county stadium in New York.

India won their first match against Ireland on Wednesday and Pakistan are looking to log their first points after their stunning loss to USA on Friday.