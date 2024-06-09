New York Ready For THE MATCH

IMAGE: Indian and Pakistani cricket fans will bring the stadium to life in New York. Photograph: ICC/X

The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match is electrifying New York!

While initial group games saw underwhelming attendance in the newly built 34,000-seat Nassau county stadium, the India-Pakistan clash has ignited a frenzy.

Tickets are sold out, with resales starting at a staggering $700 and sparking a frenzy within the Indian and Pakistani communities.

Viewing parties are overflowing, with Citi Field expecting a massive 27,000 crowd to watch on the big screen! The excitement extends beyond organised events, with restaurants, bars, and corner stores across the city preparing for a night of cricket fever.

This isn't just a match; it's a cultural phenomenon defining the New York leg of the T20 World Cup.