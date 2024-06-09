News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New York Ready For THE MATCH

New York Ready For THE MATCH

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 09, 2024 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: Indian and Pakistani cricket fans will bring the stadium to life in New York. Photograph: ICC/X

The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match is electrifying New York!

While initial group games saw underwhelming attendance in the newly built 34,000-seat Nassau county stadium, the India-Pakistan clash has ignited a frenzy.

Tickets are sold out, with resales starting at a staggering $700 and sparking a frenzy within the Indian and Pakistani communities.

 

Video: BCCI/X

Viewing parties are overflowing, with Citi Field expecting a massive 27,000 crowd to watch on the big screen! The excitement extends beyond organised events, with restaurants, bars, and corner stores across the city preparing for a night of cricket fever.

This isn't just a match; it's a cultural phenomenon defining the New York leg of the T20 World Cup.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!
Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!
Kaif advises Kohli to curb aggression vs Pakistan
Kaif advises Kohli to curb aggression vs Pakistan
Alam: Pakistan need to stop Kohli, Bumrah
Alam: Pakistan need to stop Kohli, Bumrah
T20 WC: Hosein spins WI to big win over Uganda
T20 WC: Hosein spins WI to big win over Uganda
Why West Opposes Strong Leader Like Modi
Why West Opposes Strong Leader Like Modi
Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In
Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In
Journo questioned in assault case 4 years after FIR
Journo questioned in assault case 4 years after FIR

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?

Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?

T20 WC: Focus on pitch as India take on Pakistan

T20 WC: Focus on pitch as India take on Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances