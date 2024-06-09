IMAGE: Indian cricket fans share fun moments with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, in New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X

Indian fans have sent a fun message to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the high-voltage clash between both sides in the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

Nerves are a constant factor when the two neighbours face off. Emotions run high, adrenalin rush kicks in, and tension starts to escalate through the roof during an India-Pakistan cricket match.

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, India fans were seen engaging in a fun banter with Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi in New York.

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho (Treat Rohit and Virat as your good friends)," a fan was heard saying.

A fan wanted Shaheen to bowl below his standards and jokingly said, "Kal acchi bowling nahi karni hai (You don't have to bowl well tomorrow)."

In the past, Shaheen has caused trouble for India batters with his left-arm in-swinging deliveries.

India and Pakistan will battle it out at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, adding a new chapter to their historic rivalry.

While India have got off to a winning start against Ireland, Pakistan will look to register their first points after a stunning loss to USA on Friday.