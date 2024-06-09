News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

Source: ANI
June 09, 2024 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian cricket fans share fun moments with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, in New York, on Saturday

IMAGE: Indian cricket fans share fun moments with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, in New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X

Indian fans have sent a fun message to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the high-voltage clash between both sides in the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

Nerves are a constant factor when the two neighbours face off. Emotions run high, adrenalin rush kicks in, and tension starts to escalate through the roof during an India-Pakistan cricket match.

 

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, India fans were seen engaging in a fun banter with Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi in New York.

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho (Treat Rohit and Virat as your good friends)," a fan was heard saying.

A fan wanted Shaheen to bowl below his standards and jokingly said, "Kal acchi bowling nahi karni hai (You don't have to bowl well tomorrow)."

In the past, Shaheen has caused trouble for India batters with his left-arm in-swinging deliveries.

India and Pakistan will battle it out at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, adding a new chapter to their historic rivalry.

While India have got off to a winning start against Ireland, Pakistan will look to register their first points after a stunning loss to USA on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
India's big guns ready to fire vs Pakistan
India's big guns ready to fire vs Pakistan
Rohit: Even curator 'confused' over New York wickets
Rohit: Even curator 'confused' over New York wickets
No room for complacency: Gayle warns India
No room for complacency: Gayle warns India
Muizzu, Jungnauth arrive for Modi's swearing-in
Muizzu, Jungnauth arrive for Modi's swearing-in
Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit
Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit
A Campaign For Change
A Campaign For Change
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit

Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit

Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?

Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances