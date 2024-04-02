News
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets for two India games to go on sale

Source: PTI
April 02, 2024 22:53 IST
IMAGE: Additional tickets for the upcoming T20 World Cup will go on sale on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India's fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday.

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12.

 

"Fans can now book their place at the World Cup, by accessing additional limited tickets for six matches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which includes India versus Ireland on 5 June and USA against India on 12 June," ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

"Limited tickets will also be available for all four matches at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, including the opening World Cup match featuring the USA and Canada on 1 June."

A second timelapse video was also released to celebrate 60 days to go for the mega event, showcasing the progress made in the construction of the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host 8 matches including the big one between India and Pakistan on June 9, the tickets for which have been oversubscribed more than 200 times.

The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 with the clash between USA and Canada, while the final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
