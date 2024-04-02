News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big Blow: Stokes withdraws from England's T20 WC team

Big Blow: Stokes withdraws from England's T20 WC team

April 02, 2024 15:23 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes last played a T20 international for England in the World Cup final in November 2022. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of selection for this year's Twenty20 World Cup to focus on regaining his fitness ahead of the summer's test fixtures, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

England are the defending T20 World Cup champions, having claimed their second title in 2022 in Australia.

The ECB added that Stokes's primary focus 'is to get fully fit to bowl' for the upcoming Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England's Test captain Stokes last played a T20 international for England in the World Cup final in November 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
