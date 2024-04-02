News
'Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements'

Source: PTI
April 02, 2024 21:06 IST
IMAGE: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backed Mitchell Starc after his rocky start to the ongoing IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc has not lived up to his astronomical price tag so far in the IPL but Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday backed the Australia left-arm pacer, saying it's just a "matter of time" before he hits his stride.

Starc's combined figures from the first two games read an underwhelming 8-0-100-0.

 

“He is probably one of the most experienced bowlers in the world and also somebody who understands the conditions and adapts to it very well. I think you will a see a different version of him in the future games," Arun said ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Returning to the IPL after nine years, Starc was bought for a record sum of Rs 24.75-crore at the auction.

Asked what conversations they are having with Starc, Arun cheekily replied: "Nothing about the price tag definitely.

"We have been talking about his strengths. I'm sure he understands what it is and what it takes to succeed. The kind of experience he brings with him having played in all the conditions, it is just a matter of time before you see Starc return in his elements," he said.

KKR have won both their matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore) so far, relying on their spin bowling and their explosive batting.

With a slow wicket on offer in Visakhapatnam, KKR spinners will look to exploit the conditions.

"The biggest challenge for us would be to understand and adapt to conditions. We are up for anything. It is the same surface for both the teams," he added.

