Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 World Cup?

Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 World Cup?

March 30, 2024 16:59 IST
Squad for the mega event will be announced at end of April.

India will need veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bolster the squad at the T20 World Cup, starting June 1

IMAGE: India will need veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bolster the squad at the T20 World Cup, starting June 1. Photograph: ANI

India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies is likely to be named in the last week of April as the ICC's cut-off date for submission of teams is May 1, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

All participating team will get a chance to make change to their initial squad till May 25.

"The Indian team will be selected some time during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and national selection committee will be in a position to assess form and fitness of the contenders," the senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

 

"The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC final last year," the source added.

With the tournament being held in the USA and West Indies, it is expected that a few of the stand-bys will also travel with the team so that there is no logistical nightmare in case any player from the main squad gets injured or has to pull out due to unforeseen circumstances.

The four national selectors are travelling to watch most of the matches as this is the World Cup unlike other editions when they travel for a select few games but keep a track on TV.

It is learnt that there has been no instructions given to any of the Cup hopefuls about workload management as these two months they are under the franchise's control.

"Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players (India A, Emerging India), the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in the loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
