Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI, Gambhir silent on chief coach job after IPL win

BCCI, Gambhir silent on chief coach job after IPL win

Source: PTI
May 27, 2024 21:59 IST
Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI with Gautam Gambhir and his family. Photograph: BCCI

The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men's cricket team chief coach ended on Monday but both the BCCI and the top name in its wishlist, Gautam Gambhir chose to keep mum on the development.

After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy on Sunday, it is but natural that Gambhir's name is getting more momentum.

While both interested parties haven't said anything on record, the BCCI, it seems, doesn't have too many quality options available at the moment.

It is understood that no notable foreign name has applied for the post, especially after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the Board is looking at someone who has risen through the ranks and knows the domestic structure.

 

It could be safely said that the BCCI's primary target was VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy head, but the stylish Hyderabadi seems not interested in a full time position which requires him to available for 10 months a year.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also, KKR principal owner Shah Rukh Khan shares a deep bond with Gambhir and it is not easy to leave an IPL team which has been a part of identity for the former India opener.

There's another aspect that needs to be look into seriously -- what senior India players, currently in New York, feel on whether Gambhir can indeed be Rahul Dravid's replacement. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
