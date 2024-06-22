PIX: Austria ease past Poland, renew knock-out hopes

Images from the Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and Poland at Berlin Olympiastadion, in Berlin, on Friday.

IMAGE: Gernot Trauner heads the ball past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for Austria's opening goal in the Euro 2024 Group D match at Berlin Olympiastadion, in Berlin, on Friday. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

A superb second-half performance by Austria kick-started their hopes of making the Euro 2024 knock-out stage with a 3-1 win over Poland on Friday, with Gernot Trauner, Christian Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic all getting on the scoresheet.

The Austrians, who lost to France in their opener, survived a spirited first-half comeback in which Poland equalised and came close to taking the lead before the wheels came off in the second half as they slumped to a second loss in the tournament.

Undeterred by news that record scorer Robert Lewandowski was still not fit to start, Polish fans lit a handful of flares as they belted out the national anthem, with a cloud of smoke wafting towards the goal Austria defended in the first half.

That was about as close as the Poles got in the opening exchanges, with Austria dominating possession through repeated attacks up the left flank and going ahead in the ninth minute.

IMAGE: Krzysztof Piatek restores parity for Poland. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Philipp Mwene's long throws were a threat from the start and Austria's goal came when one of them was headed back into his path, allowing the left back to cross for Trauner to score with a bullet header into the top corner after nine minutes.

However, Poland levelled on the half-hour mark as Austria failed to clear a corner satisfactorily and when Trauner blocked a shot from Jan Bednarek, the ball fell kindly for Krsysztof Piatek to control and then steer into the net.

IMAGE: Christoph Baumgartner (centre) scores Austria's second goal. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz had to pull off a superb one-handed save in first-half stoppage time and when Lewandowski finally entered the fray on the hour Polish hopes rose, only to be quickly dashed.

Austria's second goal in the 66th was beautiful in its simplicity as they switched play from right to left before Alexander Prass picked out Baumgartner with a pinpoint pass and the midfielder's cool finish gave Wojciech Szczesny no chance.

When Marcel Sabitzer then tore through the middle, Szczesny had no choice to bring him down and Marko Arnautovic drilled the resulting spot-kick low to the keeper's left to make it 3-1 after 78 minutes and leave the Poles with a mountain to climb.

IMAGE: Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Austria's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Lewandowksi's contribution in just over half an hour amounted to a yellow card for an elbow on Philipp Lienhart four minutes after coming on, and Poland's task of making it out of the group will be made all the more difficult if he cannot quickly find his form.

Though they still have a chance of making it through to the knock-out stage, the Poles will be unable to finish in the top two should France avoid defeat by the Netherlands later on Friday.

Poland face France in their final group game on Tuesday in Dortmund when Austria taking on the Dutch in Berlin.