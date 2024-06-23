Khawaja lauds 'inspirational' Afghan win over Aussies

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate after Mohammad Nabi claimed the wicket of David Warner. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/XIn a stunning upset, Afghanistan defeated Australia by 21 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at Kingstown on Sunday. This marks Afghanistan's first-ever victory over Australia in international cricket.

The Afghan batting innings got off to a strong start thanks to a superb 118-run partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Despite some tight bowling from Australia, including a hat-trick by Pat Cummins, Afghanistan managed to post a respectable total of 148 runs on the board.

Australia's chase began disastrously, with the team losing three wickets for just 32 runs. Glenn Maxwell provided some hope with a fighting half-century, but wickets at crucial junctures by Gulbadin Naib put Australia firmly on the back foot. Naveen-ul-Haq also impressed with his bowling, picking up three wickets. Eventually, Australia were bowled out for a mere 127 runs, handing Afghanistan a historic victory.

Following the match, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja took to social media to congratulate Afghanistan on their well-deserved win.



"Well done Brother. Better team on the day. You boys are an inspiration for so many back home and abroad. So sad we can't see you all play in Australia," tweeted Khawaja.

This result throws Group 1 wide open, with both Afghanistan and Australia tied on points with a win and a loss each. The fate of both teams will depend on the outcome of the remaining matches in the group.