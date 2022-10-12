News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia

T20 WC: Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia

Source: PTI
October 12, 2022 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Their timely arrival in Australia will also give them time enough to acclimatisation to the conditions Down Under. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

 

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

Chahar had competed in the T20 series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series. He reported to National Cricket Academu (NCA) for rehabilitation.

It is understood that since the team has time till October 15 to announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, the team management has time to check out form and fitness of all three pacers.

Their timely arrival in Australia will also give them time enough to acclimatisation to the conditions Down Under. In case their services are required, they will ready for the contest.

Shami with his artistry and experience leads the race but Siraj was excellent in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, where he emerged Player of the Series. Siraj took five wickets, including three in the Ranchi ODI, in three games.

Shardul with his all round abilities will provide cover to Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be in stand-by list.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to travel for the time being and will only join the team in case the team asks for a batter's reinforcement.

Bishnoi will travel in case there is any injury to Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Big boost for Pak as Shaheen available for T20 WC
Big boost for Pak as Shaheen available for T20 WC
INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup
INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup
Team India leaving no stone unturned for T20 World Cup
Team India leaving no stone unturned for T20 World Cup
U-17 FIFA WC: How India got outplayed by USA
U-17 FIFA WC: How India got outplayed by USA
Why The Pehla Nasha Girl Was Nervous...
Why The Pehla Nasha Girl Was Nervous...
MiG 29K crashes over sea off Goa, pilot ejects safely
MiG 29K crashes over sea off Goa, pilot ejects safely
Law on collection of statistics may be decriminalised
Law on collection of statistics may be decriminalised

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC

BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC

SEE: Waugh Gives Jaishankar SCG Tour

SEE: Waugh Gives Jaishankar SCG Tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances