Waugh Gives Jaishankar SCG Tour

IMAGE: Steve Waugh demonstrates the finer points of batting to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the Sydney Cricket Ground where he enjoyed a tour of the SCG and a chat with cricket legend Steve Waugh.

'Cricket is one of the many bonds that connect India & Australia. Took time out to visit @scg and meet a living legend, Steve Waugh,' Dr Jaishankar, a huge cricket fan, tweeted.

IMAGE: Waugh and Dr Jaishankar hold up a portrait of Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

'Appreciated his warm sentiments for India, both on cricket & otherwise. Particularly taken in by the recounting of his experiences with @sachin_rt,' the minister added, referring to one Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

Waugh, who never won a Test series in India as captain, is known for his philanthropic work in the country.