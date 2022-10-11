News
INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
October 11, 2022 21:23 IST
 ICC T20 WC

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter

Leading multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd will live screen all matches to be played by India at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in its cinema halls across the country.

It has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, INOX Leisure said in a statement.

 

INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India, starting with their first match on October 23 against Pakistan, followed by the semi-finals and the final match.

"The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities," it said.

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup commences from October 16, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22. The final is scheduled on November 13 in Melbourne.

INOX operates in 74 cities with 165 multiplexes, 705 screens and has a total seating capacity of 1.57 lakh seats across India.

Source: PTI
'Happy birthday Hardik! No one like you'
Finch reprimanded for using F-word against umpires
SEE: Sindhu's 'Jiggle Jiggle'
Shinde faction gets 'two swords and a shield' symbol
'Establishment' won't win in secret voting: Tharoor
Nirav Modi 'only thinks of hanging if extradited'
SC upholds bail granted to ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
PHOTOS: Spinners guide India to series win over SA

Team India leaving no stone unturned for T20 World Cup

