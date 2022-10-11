News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big boost for Pak as Shaheen available for T20 WC

Big boost for Pak as Shaheen available for T20 WC

October 11, 2022 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shaheen Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches.

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan have been handed a major boost ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia with pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi set to join the team for warm-up games against England and Afghanistan, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

 

Afridi, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

"Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management," the PCB said in a statement.

Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches.

"I am super excited ... it has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most," said Afridi, who was named in the 15-man squad in the hope that he would be fit in time for the tournament.

"I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace."

Reserve batsman Fakhar Zaman, who has been out with a knee injury, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi.

Pakistan, T20 World Cup winners in 2009, open their campaign against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Spinners guide India to series win over SA
PHOTOS: Spinners guide India to series win over SA
Kumble's Exit As Coach: The Inside Story
Kumble's Exit As Coach: The Inside Story
Career-best ranking for Deepti inT20Is
Career-best ranking for Deepti inT20Is
Who Did Amitabh Bachchan Want To Meet On His Birthday?
Who Did Amitabh Bachchan Want To Meet On His Birthday?
3 arrested for suspected 'human sacrifice' in Kerala
3 arrested for suspected 'human sacrifice' in Kerala
Kuldeep's 4 wicket haul seals ODI series win for India
Kuldeep's 4 wicket haul seals ODI series win for India
Ex-AAP minister grilled over conversion event row
Ex-AAP minister grilled over conversion event row

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Dhawan applauds team's character after series win

Dhawan applauds team's character after series win

INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches from T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances