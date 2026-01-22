HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rickelton, Stubbs replace injured De Zorzi, Ferreira

Rickelton, Stubbs replace injured De Zorzi, Ferreira

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 21:55 IST

x

Ryan Rickelton

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton replaces the injured Tony de Zorzi in South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs included in the South Africa squad for T20 World. 
  • They replaced the injured duo of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira. 
  • David Miller's availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test. 
 

South Africa have been forced into two changes to their batting stocks for next month's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after injured duo Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira withdrew, while David Miller will also face a fitness test.

Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been called up as replacements for De Zorzi (hamstring) and Ferreira (clavicle fracture), after their original omission from the squad had raised plenty of eyebrows when it was announced.

Miller has an adductor muscle injury and is ruled out of the three-match T20 home series against West Indies that starts on Tuesday, but could yet recover in time for the World Cup.

Rubin Hermann, who has been in excellent form in the ongoing SA20 tournament, will replace Miller in the squad for the West Indies series.

 

South Africa open their World Cup campaign against Canada in Ahmedabad on February 9, and also play Afghanistan, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates in their pool.

Updated South Africa T20 World Cup squad:

Aiden Markram (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller (subject to fitness test), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
'Beyond medals lies your...' Tendulkar salutes Saina
'Beyond medals lies your...' Tendulkar salutes Saina
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care & Emergency hospital in Haridwar1:13

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care &...

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at MGNREGA Workers Convention1:03

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO