T20 WC qualifiers: How Orange Brigade edged past UAE

IMAGE: Pacer Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers with 3/19 in 3 overs while opening bowler Fred Klaassen (2/13) and Van der Merwe (1/19), with his slow left arm orthodox, kept the total under check. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Netherlands' lower-middle order held their nerves to eke out a three-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates with a ball to spare in a Round 1 group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong on Sunday.

While UAE struggled to reach 111 for 8 in 20 overs, the total started looking menacing once the Netherlands were reduced to 76 for 6 by the 14th over before the latter gathered their bearings.

It was Scott Edwards (16 not out) and Logan van Beek (4 not out) who kept their cool to help the Dutch start off on a winning note. in the final over bowled by medium pacer Zawar Farid, Edwards and van Beek scampered to victory with a single off the penultimate delivery of the match.

It was Pakistan-born Junaid Siddique (3/24 in 4 overs), who dismissed Tom Cooper (8) and former South African-born IPL player Roelof van der Merwe in three balls to bring UAE back in the game.

IMAGE: UAE batters struggled to force the pace after deciding to bat first. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

But, Tim Pringle (15), son of former New Zealand seamer Chris, and Edwards added 27 runs in five overs to take the Netherlands closer to victory.

Incidentally, neither Pringle nor Edwards hit a single boundary in their seventh-wicket stand but the lack of scoreboard pressure allowed them to rotate the strike.

Earlier, batting first, UAE could never really force the pace as Muhammad Waseem crawled to 41 off 47 balls. Deliveries worth more than 10 overs accounted of dots as all the Netherlands bowlers were on the money.

Pacer Bas de Leede, whose father Tim had played the 1996 World Cup for the 'Orange Brigade', was the pick of the bowlers with 3/19 in 3 overs while opening bowler Fred Klaassen (2/13) and Van der Merwe (1/19), with his slow left arm orthodox, kept the total under check.