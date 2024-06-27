Rohit Sharma joins elite club

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has now captained India in 122 matches. Photograph: BCCI / X IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has now captained India in 122 matches.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma achieved a special feat on Thursday when he became the fifth Indian skipper to score 5000 runs while leading the team across all formats (Test, ODI, and T20I).

This milestone was reached during the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-final match against England. Rohit, with over 19,000 international runs under his belt, has now captained India in 122 matches, accumulating 5013 runs.

He joins an elite group of Indian captains who have achieved this feat - Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli leads the pack with a staggering 12883 runs scored while captaining India in 213 matches. Dhoni, the only other Indian captain with over 10,000 runs, holds the record for most matches captained (300+).

Rohit's captaincy journey began in 2021 for white-ball formats (ODI and T20I) and later expanded to Test matches in January 2022, following Virat Kohli's decision to step down.