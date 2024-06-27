News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug

SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 27, 2024 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dale Steyn

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tabraiz Shamsi/X

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi revealed that he met Proteas iconic pacer Dale Steyn and opened up about their heartwarming moment after they stormed into the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

South Africa broke the ICC tournament semi-final jinx with a dominating 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in Trinidad.

Steyn, who witnessed the special moment in the commentary box, was "emotional" after their monumental win.

 

"It's emotional down here. We're into a final," Steyn wrote on X.

Shamsi revealed that he had the opportunity to meet Steyn after the game and he got a massive hug from the iconic speedster along with words of encouragement.

"I actually did speak to him after the game. He gave me a massive hug and said the exact same thing: that, like I said to you, this is not just for us. It's for the people back home and the players that have played before us. They have laid the foundation for the team to progress, and it's just our duty to take it one step forward," Shamsi said, as quoted from ESPNcricninfo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'
SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'
South Africa's painful past in World Cups!
South Africa's painful past in World Cups!
Historic! South Africa finally banish semi-final jinx!
Historic! South Africa finally banish semi-final jinx!
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
Make DKS K'taka CM, Vokkaliga seer appeals to Sidda
Make DKS K'taka CM, Vokkaliga seer appeals to Sidda
Explained: How National Testing Agency functions
Explained: How National Testing Agency functions
Na na karte...: Uddhav after meeting Fadnavis in lift
Na na karte...: Uddhav after meeting Fadnavis in lift

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?

Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?

'This team can win trophies': Markram

'This team can win trophies': Markram

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances