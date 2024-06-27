SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tabraiz Shamsi/X

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi revealed that he met Proteas iconic pacer Dale Steyn and opened up about their heartwarming moment after they stormed into the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

South Africa broke the ICC tournament semi-final jinx with a dominating 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in Trinidad.

Steyn, who witnessed the special moment in the commentary box, was "emotional" after their monumental win.

"It's emotional down here. We're into a final," Steyn wrote on X.

Shamsi revealed that he had the opportunity to meet Steyn after the game and he got a massive hug from the iconic speedster along with words of encouragement.

"I actually did speak to him after the game. He gave me a massive hug and said the exact same thing: that, like I said to you, this is not just for us. It's for the people back home and the players that have played before us. They have laid the foundation for the team to progress, and it's just our duty to take it one step forward," Shamsi said, as quoted from ESPNcricninfo.