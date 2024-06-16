News
PICS: Brook, Bairstow rally England against Namibia

PICS: Brook, Bairstow rally England against Namibia

June 16, 2024 03:16 IST
Images from the T20 World Cup Group B match between England and Namibia in Antigua on Saturday.

IMAGE: Harry Brook scored 47 off 20 balls to rally England from a precarious position against Namibia in the T20 World Cup Group B match in Antigua on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: Harry Brook scored 47 off 20 balls to rally England from a precarious position against Namibia in the T20 World Cup Group B match in Antigua on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

England overcame several anxious moments before posting 122 for 5 in the truncated Group B match against Namibia at the T20 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Saturday, knowing only a victory would ensure them a place in the Super 8s. 

Breezy knocks from Harry Brook, who hit 4 fours and 2 sixes in his 47 off 20 balls, Jonny Bairstow (31 off 18) and Moeen Ali (16 off 6) enabled them set Namibia a challenging total.

 

The match was reduced from its original rain-delayed 11 overs-a-side to 10 overs each, meaning Namibia had to chase a DLS-adjusted 127 for victory.

A heavy defeat against Australia followed by a resounding win over Oman and a wash-out against Scotland in the opener left the defending champions in a perilous position.

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann exults after rattling the stumps of England opener Jos Buttler early.

IMAGE: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann exults after rattling the stumps of England opener Jos Buttler early. Photograph: ICC/X

Even a win may not be enough depending on the result between Australia and Scotland.

After a lengthy rain delay, when play finally began Jos Buttler fell in the second over of England's innings for a duck, bowled superbly by Ruben Trumpelmann.

Fellow-opener Phil Salt was out in the next over to David Wiese, leaving England tottering for 13 for 2.

Jonny Bairstow sends the ball over the boundary.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow sends the ball over the boundary. Photograph: ICC/X

It was left to Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook to steady the ship. The pair put on a solid partnership of 56 before Bairstow was caught by wicketkeeper Zane Green off Bernard Scholtz.

Rain stopped play with England 82 for 3, and when the teams returned to the field Brook went on the rampage.

With good support from Ali (16) and later Liam Livingstone, who was run-out off the final ball of the innings having faced four balls and scored 13, he guided the kept the defending champions in the hunt for a berth in the Super 8.

