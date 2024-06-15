Canada all-rounder Pargat raring to go against India

IMAGE: India-born Pargat Singh has played domestic cricket in India and wants to meet his idol Rohit Sharma after the game on Saturday. Photograph: Cricket Canada/X

Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh stated that he would like to meet team India skipper Rohit Sharma after their upcoming Group A match in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday.

India has already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup following their 7-wicket win over the co-hosts, the USA.

Pargat, who has played in India's domestic circuit, opened up about the prospect of playing against his home country ahead of their final group stage clash on Saturday in Florida.

"There is a different feeling when you play against your home country. But professionally, we are ready to play against India," Pargat told ANI.

When asked about the Indian player he would like to meet after the game, Pargat picked Rohit over Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would like (to meet) Rohit Sharma (after the game). He is my batting idol. I want to ask him how he can effortlessly play his shots," he added.

Canada pulled off a remarkable feat during their maiden T20 World Cup appearance. They pulled off one of the tournament upsets by defeating Ireland.

Ireland were chasing 138 on the tricky surface of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The Irish team fell short by 12 runs as they were able to score just 125 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

They will be looking to pull off a similar feat against India in Florida on Saturday.