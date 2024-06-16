News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Batting Coach: 'Kohli's low scores not a concern'

Batting Coach: 'Kohli's low scores not a concern'

June 16, 2024 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Virat Kohli went through a dry run so far scoring 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA respectively.Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Despite scoring just single digits in his first three matches of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, according to batting coach Vikram Rathour.

"No concern at all" said Rathour when asked about Kohli's form. He pointed to Kohli's strong performance in the IPL and his hunger to succeed. "Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on," Rathour explained.

Rathour also addressed the team's strategy of playing four all-rounders, including Shivam

Dube and Axar Patel. He emphasized India's need to be flexible and adapt to different conditions. "We need to be a flexible team... We'll react to what (conditions) we get on the day," he said.

The cancelled match against Canada due to rain was a missed opportunity for the team, admitted Rathour. He expressed concern about the tight schedule of the Super Eight with minimal breaks between matches. "Again, not ideal," he said. "We look forward to having a couple of good practice days in Barbados and getting into the game."

Rathour concluded by questioning the lack of full ground coverage at the stadium in Florida. "This question should be asked to the ICC people," he said. He also downplayed the concerns about the challenging pitch in New York, expressing confidence in India's ability to adapt to various conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Babar's future uncertain in Pakistan team
Babar's future uncertain in Pakistan team
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal
'Stats are going out of the window'
'Stats are going out of the window'
T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8
T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8
Euro 2024: Spain outclass Croatia in opener
Euro 2024: Spain outclass Croatia in opener
Lamine Yamal: Spain's boy wonder at the Euros!
Lamine Yamal: Spain's boy wonder at the Euros!
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8

T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8

India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled

India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances