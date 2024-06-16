Batting Coach: 'Kohli's low scores not a concern'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli went through a dry run so far scoring 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA respectively. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters IMAGE: Virat Kohli went through a dry run so far scoring 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA respectively.

Despite scoring just single digits in his first three matches of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, according to batting coach Vikram Rathour.



"No concern at all" said Rathour when asked about Kohli's form. He pointed to Kohli's strong performance in the IPL and his hunger to succeed. "Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on," Rathour explained.



Rathour also addressed the team's strategy of playing four all-rounders, including Shivam

Dube and Axar Patel. He emphasized India's need to be flexible and adapt to different conditions. "We need to be a flexible team... We'll react to what (conditions) we get on the day," he said.The cancelled match against Canada due to rain was a missed opportunity for the team, admitted Rathour. He expressed concern about the tight schedule of the Super Eight with minimal breaks between matches. "Again, not ideal," he said. "We look forward to having a couple of good practice days in Barbados and getting into the game."Rathour concluded by questioning the lack of full ground coverage at the stadium in Florida. "This question should be asked to the ICC people," he said. He also downplayed the concerns about the challenging pitch in New York, expressing confidence in India's ability to adapt to various conditions.