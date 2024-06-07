T20 WC: England's bowling faces Aussie firepower

IMAGE: All eyes will be on Jofra Archer. Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

Defending champions England will be looking to bounce back from a rain-affected opening match and solidify their T20 World Cup campaign with a strong performance against arch-rivals Australia in Barbados on Saturday.

England's first encounter against Scotland was washed out after Scotland put up a strong showing, scoring 90 runs for no loss in just 10 overs. This brief glimpse highlighted the need for England to tighten up their bowling department.

The Scottish openers, George Munsey and Michael Jones, feasted on all the English bowlers, raising concerns about their ability to handle Australia's more potent batting lineup. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis displayed their destructive power in Australia's opening win against Oman, showcasing the threat England faces.

All eyes will be on Jofra Archer, who is making his comeback to top-flight cricket. He conceded 12 runs in his two overs against Scotland, and his performance will be crucial to England's success.

IMAGE: Australia will hope captain Mitch Marsh and the big hitting Tim David deliver with the bat. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Bowling is just one piece of the puzzle. England's batsmen, led by skipper Jos Buttler who had a successful IPL 2024 season, will need to fire in unison against the formidable Australian attack.

Australia's bowling attack was impressive against Oman, even without premier pacer Pat Cummins. Nathan Ellis played ahead of Cummins in the opening match, but Australia might consider bringing him back for this high-profile clash.

While Australia's batting seems settled, the inconsistent form of Glenn Maxwell is a cause for concern. After a disappointing IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Oman. The 2021 champions will be hoping for a return to form from Maxwell, and the match against England presents a perfect opportunity for him to rediscover his touch.

Teams:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell,

Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Match starts at 10.30 PM IST

South Africa Faces a Tricky Test Against Netherlands

South Africa might have secured a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka in their first match, but they face a potentially challenging opponent in their second Group D encounter against Netherlands on Saturday in New York.

The Proteas might still be haunted by their 38-run defeat against Netherlands in last year's 50-over World Cup. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa will be looking to reverse that result this time around.

A positive takeaway from South Africa's win over Sri Lanka was the resurgence of pacer Anrich Nortje. After a lackluster IPL season, Nortje seemed to have regained his rhythm on the lively New York pitch, grabbing four wickets against the Sri Lankans.

Nortje, alongside Kagiso Rabada, forms a potent bowling attack for South Africa. Their dominance against Netherlands will be crucial, especially considering the Dutch team's impressive six-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening match.

The Netherlands had a successful outing against Nepal, with top batsman Max O'Dowd scoring a half-century and their leading pacers, Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek, taking three wickets each. The Dutch side will be hoping to replicate this clinical performance and pull off another upset against a more fancied opponent.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj,

David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.

Match starts at 8 PM IST

Where to watch: T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.