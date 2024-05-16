News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 rankings: SKY still No 1 batter; two all-rounders share top spot

T20 rankings: SKY still No 1 batter; two all-rounders share top spot

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 15:34 IST
Surya Kumar Yadav

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav has 861 points. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya remains the top-ranked Indian in the ICC ranking list for T20 all-rounders at number seven while Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has joined Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan at the top of the pile.

With 185 points, Pandya is placed seventh behind Australia's Marcus Stoinis.

Hasaranga moved up a place to be joint leader with Shakib with 228 points. They were followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (218) and Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza (210), who also gained two places.

 

South Africa's Aiden Markram (205) completed the top-5.

In the batters' ranking list, India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to be the number one with 861 points while England's Phil Salt was a distant second with 802 points. He was followed by Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (781), Babar Azam (761) and Proteas batter Aiden Markram (755).

India's young batter Yashaswi Jaiswal was placed sixth with 714 points.

The T20 bowlers' ranking chart was led by England spinner Adil Rashid (726 points). Hasaranga (687) was placed second and was followed by West Indies' Akeal Hosein (664).

India's Axar Patel (660) was fourth. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana was fifth with 659 points.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

