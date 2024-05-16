'Time For India To See The Next No. 9'

IMAGE: Indian football Captain Sunil Chhetri is all set to play his final international match against Kuwait at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, June 6. Photograph: Kind courtesy AIFF/X

In a emotional video posted on his X handle, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri announced that will have his last dance in Indian colours at the Salt Lake stadium on June 6 against Kuwait.

In an over nine-minute long video, Chhetri recalled his international debut, revealed how the decision to hang his boots came to him, how he broke the news to his family and also spoke about India's search for a new number 9.

In a career spanning over 19 years, the 39 year old who made his international debut against Pakistan way back in 2005, scored 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage.

SEE: Sunil Chhetri said he would like to be remembered as 'the luckiest and most hardworking national team player'. Video: Kind courtesy Sunil Chhetri/X

'There is one day that I never forget and remember it quite often is the first time I played for my country, man, it was unbelievable.

'But the day before, morning of the day, Sukhi sir (Sukhwinder Singh), my first national team coach, in the morning he came to me and he's like, you're going to start? I can't tell you how I was feeling man,' Chhetri recalled.

'I took my jersey, I sprayed some perfume on it, I have no idea why. So that day, everything that happened, once he told me, from breakfast to lunch and to the game and to my first goal on my debut, to conceding late in the 80th minute, that day is probably that I will never forget and is one of the best days of my national team journey.'

The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer among active players with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. He helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to receive the Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.