What Kohli said on Dravid's appointment as Head Coach

"No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet."

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid was appointed the Team India's head coach and will take over after T20 World Cup. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said he has "no idea exactly what's happening" when asked about the legendary Rahul Dravid being in line to be the team's head coach after the T20 World Cup.

Batting great and former captain Dravid is all set to take over as the national cricket team's head coach following the T20 World Cup, having agreed to the BCCI's offer after initial reluctance to succeed incumbent Ravi Shastri.

"No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet," Kohli said when asked about Dravid's appointment.

The India skipper was speaking during a captains' media session ahead of the T20 World Cup that begins in the UAE and Oman with the first-round matches on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the national 'A' and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill have come through the system prepared by him.

He currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was in Dubai during the just-concluded IPL to meet his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Board secretary Jay Shah for an elaborate discussion.

Dhoni’s presence, eye for intricate details will increase our confidence





IMAGE: Dhoni was last month brought in as mentor of India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI. Photograph: BCCI

His mere presence aside, Indian team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "eye for intricate details" and "practical advice" will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup here, captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday.

Iconic former captain Dhoni was last month brought in as mentor of India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni's appointment.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," Kohli said during the media session.

"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him. His presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.