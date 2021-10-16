News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI chief Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in India

BCCI chief Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in India

October 16, 2021 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (left) is hopeful that IPL 2022 can be hosted in India with packed stands and the supporters pouring. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly expects next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stage the second half of this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

 

The eight-team tournament with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion was halted near its halfway mark in May after two franchises reported coronavirus cases. 

The second half was subsequently shifted to the UAE, with Chennai Super Kings led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni winning their fourth IPL title by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's final in Dubai. 

The league will add two more franchises in its next edition, and Ganguly was optimistic of hosting it back in India in front of boisterous crowds. 

"I hope so, because it's India's tournament," Ganguly said in an online conversation on Saturday. 

"As much as you see the superb atmosphere in Dubai, it's different in India. It's absolutely madness in India with the stands full. We'd love to have it back in India." 

"I'm sure in the next seven-eight months, the COVID-19 situation will be very different, and we can host it in India with packed stands and the supporters pouring." 

The former India captain was speaking after launching a Twenty20 World Cup campaign for fantasy sports platforms My11Circle of which he is the brand ambassador. 

Judging by the second half of the IPL, many believe the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the UAE and Oman, will prove to be a low-scoring tournament. But Ganguly begged to differ. 

"I don't think so. Maybe in Sharjah, it will be because of the wickets. But Dubai is an absolute belter," Ganguly said. 

"Abu Dhabi will be a great surface to bat on, and it's going to be a great World Cup." 

The BCCI remains the host board of the World Cup, which also had to be shifted due to the pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...
Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Wins MVP Race
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Wins MVP Race
Top Performer: Du Plessis Steals Show
Top Performer: Du Plessis Steals Show
Why Maoist RK's death would weaken ultras in C'garh
Why Maoist RK's death would weaken ultras in C'garh
Civilian killings in J-K: IG denies security lapse
Civilian killings in J-K: IG denies security lapse
LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Next Cong president to be elected by Sep 2022: Sources
Next Cong president to be elected by Sep 2022: Sources

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL 2021: After CSK Won...

IPL 2021: After CSK Won...

Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win

Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances