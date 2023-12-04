News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sweet Mangoes Not Aimed At Kohli'

'Sweet Mangoes Not Aimed At Kohli'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 04, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq ended their months-long feud during World Cup 2023. Photograph: Disney+ Hotstar/X
 

The clash between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in IPL 2023 saw resolution during the India-Afghanistan World Cup match in Delhi.

With tensions eased, Naveen explained the 'sweet mangoes' story, clarifying it as a simple misunderstanding.

'I conveyed to Dhaval bhai (Lucknow Super Giants team logistics) that I was craving mangoes, and he promptly arranged them that very night. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So, as I enjoyed my mangoes in front of the screen, there was no image of Kohli; it was a Mumbai Indians player,' Naveen stated on LSG's YouTube channel.

'I playfully wrote 'sweet mangoes,' and it got interpreted differently. Without clarifying, I decided to leave it. My intention was simple -- it's mango season, so people's shops should also do well,' the Afghan fast bowler, who plays for LSG, added.

He also disclosed how he and Kohli resolved their issues during the World Cup 2023 game, emphasising a mutual desire to move past the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Was Naveen Taking A Shot At Virat?
Was Naveen Taking A Shot At Virat?
Virat Vs Naveen: Barbs Continue
Virat Vs Naveen: Barbs Continue
'Kohli started the fight'
'Kohli started the fight'
2 pilots killed as IAF trainer jet crashes in T'gana
2 pilots killed as IAF trainer jet crashes in T'gana
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Behind BJP's sweep in Chhattisgarh: 14% swing in votes
Behind BJP's sweep in Chhattisgarh: 14% swing in votes
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...

Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances