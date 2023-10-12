News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

Source: PTI
October 12, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq shake hands after the World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Disney+ Hotstar/X

India's batting great Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq, who were involved in an ugly spat in IPL 2023 earlier this year, let bygones be bygones with a shakehand and a hug after their World Cup match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

Naveen and Kohli were engaged in a heated exchange during the IPL when the former came to bat for the home team Lucknow Super Giants' tense chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq shake hands after the World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photographs: Screengrab ICC/Instgram

The incident snowballed into a massive controversy as both cricketers took their altercation to the next level in the customary post match handshake. K L Rahul had to intervene and later LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was too seen fuming on the field.

On Wednesday, chants of 'Kohli Kohli' welcomed Naveen when he came into the bowl. During India's chase of 273, the two players were seen enjoying a lighter movement. For Naveen, the matter never went beyond the boundary ropes.

"Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands.

"It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said (today) 'we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that. We shook hands and hugged," Naveen told PTI.



The 24-year-old has only played nine ODIs and he plans to retire from the format following the World Cup.

Talking about his retirement plans, Naveen said: "To be honest more international bowlers will opt out of ODI cricket because there is not much balance between bat and ball. I wish I would have played more ODI cricket but it is what it is."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
ICC WC PIX: Clinical India rout Afghanistan by 8 wkts
ICC WC PIX: Clinical India rout Afghanistan by 8 wkts
PHOTOS: Rampant Rohit flattens Afghanistan
PHOTOS: Rampant Rohit flattens Afghanistan
Mago Chuna Is Ready To Defend India
Mago Chuna Is Ready To Defend India
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
Israel: Family Searches For Missing Son
Israel: Family Searches For Missing Son
Ananya, Khushi's Dhinchak Garba Swag
Ananya, Khushi's Dhinchak Garba Swag

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Rollicking Rohit Erases Records

Rollicking Rohit Erases Records

Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance

Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances