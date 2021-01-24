News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India batters

Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India batters

Source: PTI
January 24, 2021 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England spinner Jack Leach took 5 wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last week to help England take a 1-0 series lead over Sri Lanka. Swann expects Leach to come good on India's spin-friendly wickets.

IMAGE: England spinner Jack Leach took 5 wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last week to help England take a 1-0 series lead over Sri Lanka. Swann expects Leach to come good on India's spin-friendly wickets. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Former off-spinner Graeme Swann wants England's tweakers to stay patient in the upcoming Test series in India and has picked Jake Leach to play a key role during the tour.

The spin duo of Leach and Dom Bess had five-wicket hauls in England's win in the first Test against Sri Lanka, but returned wicket-less in the home team's first innings of the ongoing second Test in Galle.

 

Having picked up 60 of his 255 wickets in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at an average of 25, the 41-year-old Swann, a veteran of 60 Tests between 2008 and 2013, is aware of the skills required to succeed on sub-continent pitches.

"The one thing that I used to say to myself is, ‘it's going to spin and it does spin’ -- even on day one where they are fairly flat pitches," Swann said on the Hussain and Key Cricket show.

"If you bowl well enough, especially against India, they play you very respectfully. There is not a Virender Sehwag in that current team; Virat Kohli when he bats against spin waits for the bad ball.

"India are very, very patient but if you are willing to be patient and bowl all day you will take wickets," he observed.

"You might have to work very hard for them and you'll lose some timber, which isn't a bad thing."

The former off-spinner said Leach will be key to England's success in India.

"Jack Leach is the one for me in India. He has to run up and be prepared to bowl nothing but straight deliveries, pitching middle stump and hitting middle stump," Swann advised.

"If Jack Leach can do that and almost tie one end up bowling 40 overs a day, then you can rotate the strike bowlers in (Mark) Wood, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad and get the other spinner attacking more.

"I do think this India team are getting better and better. I honestly was thinking until I saw the squad 'yes, India are good but are they that good?'"

England will tour India for a four-match Test series, beginning on February 5, followed by five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Graeme Swann

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley tackle spin
KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley tackle spin
'Satark Rahein': KP warns Team India!
'Satark Rahein': KP warns Team India!
Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul...
Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul...
COVID: India records 14,849 fresh cases
COVID: India records 14,849 fresh cases
Despite Covid, more new companies registered in 2020
Despite Covid, more new companies registered in 2020
How Piramal managed to outbid Oaktree, Adani for DHFL
How Piramal managed to outbid Oaktree, Adani for DHFL
Riled by Jai Shri Ram slogans Mamata refuses to speak
Riled by Jai Shri Ram slogans Mamata refuses to speak

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

I was padded up, ready to bat: Jadeja

I was padded up, ready to bat: Jadeja

'Priceless possession': Washy shares pic with dad

'Priceless possession': Washy shares pic with dad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use