Satark Rahein': KP warns Team India!

January 21, 2021 09:26 IST

Kevin Pietersen's tweet in Hindi left netizens in splits as the former England skipper asked India to celebrate their monumental Test series win over Australia, but warned that the 'real team' is coming to take them on.

Virat Kohli's India will take on Joe Root's England in a four Test series, starting February 5, to be played inside a bio-bubble in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

KP will always be remembered with affection in India for returning to this country for the Test series after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The English team had returned home after the attacks when the last two ODIs were called off, but bravely returned to India for the Test series a month later.

