News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley, Crawley tackle spin

KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley, Crawley tackle spin

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 23, 2021 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kevin Pietersen

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kevin Pietersen/Instagram

As England openers Dom Sibley and Zack Crawley continue to struggle against Sri Lanka's spinners, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, on Saturday, shared an email sent by Rahul Dravid to him as he felt it might help both batters tackle spin.

Sibley (0) and Crawley (5) were once again dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya in the first innings of the ongoing second Test on Saturday. This is the third time in a row that both batters were sent back to the pavilion by Embuldeniya.

 

"Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want," Pietersen tweeted.

Before sharing the email sent by Dravid, Pietersen had earlier tweeted: "Crawley & Sibley need to go find the email that Dravid sent me about playing spin. Changed my game."

During his playing career, there came a patch when Pietersen was struggling against spinners and the batsman opted to reach out to Dravid for some advice.

Dravid had then sent Pietersen a lengthy email describing how he can get the better of spinners. Pietersen had also described the whole incident in his book titled "KP: The Autobiography".

In his letter, Dravid had advised Pietersen to try picking up the bowler's length out of their hands in the nets. He also asked the English batsman to bat without pads against Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar in the nets, in order to help him to reach the length of the ball.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Saini reveals why he bowled with injury in Brisbane
Saini reveals why he bowled with injury in Brisbane
India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour
India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour
Adorable! Rahane spends time with Aarya
Adorable! Rahane spends time with Aarya
Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup
Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup
Bal Thackeray's statue unveiled in Mumbai
Bal Thackeray's statue unveiled in Mumbai
Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end at Thailand Open
Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end at Thailand Open
Larry King, veteran US broadcaster, dies aged 87
Larry King, veteran US broadcaster, dies aged 87

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Anderson hits Lanka for six as Root anchors England

Anderson hits Lanka for six as Root anchors England

Sarcastic Ashwin thanks Paine for India's series win

Sarcastic Ashwin thanks Paine for India's series win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use