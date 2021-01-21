Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul, Prithvi

Source:

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane heads home. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Five members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Mumbai from Australia on Thursday morning and have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw and Head Coach Ravi Shastri took the RT-PCR test on their arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Naharaj international airport.

"They are advised to remain in home quarantine for the next seven days," Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials. Rahane cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.