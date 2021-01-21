News
Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul, Prithvi

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: January 21, 2021 13:17 IST
Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane heads home. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
 

Five members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Mumbai from Australia on Thursday morning and have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw and Head Coach Ravi Shastri took the RT-PCR test on their arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Naharaj international airport.

"They are advised to remain in home quarantine for the next seven days," Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials. Rahane cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Dom's Take: Thank you Team India
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
SEE: What Shastri told Team India
'Everything was perfect about Tandav'
Birla's advice for India Inc on future crisis
Biden halts US withdrawal from WHO
Why don't I see such perfect marriages ever?

India's tour of Australia 2020

India's Greatest Win

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

